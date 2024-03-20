Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday as chipmaker Samsung Electronics rallied on hopes for advanced chip supplies to Nvidia.

** The won and the benchmark bond yield were steady ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome due later in the day.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 33.97 points, or 1.28%, at 2,690.14, marking its biggest daily percentage gain since Feb. 19 and outperforming most Asian peers.

** "It was Samsung Electronics that led the rise in the benchmark index, accounting for almost 90% of the total gains," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Samsung Electronics rose 5.6%, posting its best day since early September, after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia said it was qualifying the South Korean chipmaker's high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. Rival SK Hynix fell 2.3%.

** Samsung Electronics expects revenue of $100 million or more from its next batch of advanced chip-packaging products this year, its co-CEO said.

** The finance-major index climbed 1.04%, after the finance minister's comments on Tuesday that the government was considering tax cuts to boost dividend payouts by listed firms.

** Globally, investor focus is on the U.S. central bank's policy meeting outcome, especially clues on the timing of an interest rate cut.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 481 shares advanced, while 382 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 840.4 billion won ($626.98 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade unchanged at 1,339.8 per dollar.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 104.59.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 3.383%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.459%. ($1 = 1,340.3900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)



