SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian firm Scatec, is diversifying its portfolio comprised primarily of hydroelectric power plants as it set sights on beefing up its solar capacity in the coming years.

SNAP Group president and CEO Joseph Yu said the company plans to add 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity by 2030.

'We would look at more solar. So we would look at both floating and land-based. We're joining the race for that one. We're looking at it because we want to integrate the solar output into our portfolio,' Yu said.

'We feel that the capacity of solar PV is highly complementary to the profile of hydropower plant,' he said.

SNAP owns and operates the 388-MW Magat hydroelectric power plant on the border of Isabela and Ifugao, the 105-MW Ambuklao and 140-MW Binga hydroelectric power plants in Benguet, as well as the 8.5-MW Maris hydroelectric power plant in Isabela.

The company also has a 200-kilowatt (kW) floating solar power project in Magat.

'Right now it's a test rig only, but it's the largest one in the Philippines, it's 200 kW. It's like a 50-meter diameter ring,' Yu said, referring to the company's floating solar project in Magat.

'That one we also hope to be able to get 10 to 60 MW of that. There are different configurations and hopefully reach a final investment decision also in 2024,' he said.

Yu said the company is confident with the technology but still needs to make sure that it can sell the output before it starts building.

He said SNAP is also looking at Benguet as another location for a floating solar project, but noted that it will be 'next in line.'

Aside from its hydro developments, SNAP has also been expanding its project pipeline to include complementary technologies such as battery energy storage system (BESS).

BESS is a type of energy storage system that can store energy electrochemically and can be connected to the grid, small grid, distribution system or end-user facility to deliver the energy demand when needed.

SNAP broke ground last year on the 24-MW Magat BESS project co-located in the Magat hydropower complex.

Three new BESS projects with a capacity of 100-MW to be located within SNAP's facilities in Isabela and Benguet are also in the works.

