Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday, as investors remained cautious about early U.S. interest rate cuts after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 20.29 points or 0.78%, to close at 2,587.02, after dropping 2.34% the day before.

** "Uncertainty of the Fed's rate path increased after the minutes," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Fed officials launched an expansive debate about the future direction of U.S. monetary policy, with fresh concerns about being "overly restrictive", minutes of the Dec. 12-13 meeting showed.

** Markets are now pricing in a 70% chance of the Fed cutting rates in March compared to 90% a week earlier, according to CME FedWatch tool.

** South Korea's government said on Thursday it would put policy focus on supporting people's livelihoods and managing risk factors, as it cut the country's 2024 GDP forecast and raised its inflation projection.

** Biopharmaceutical manufacturer Celltrion dropped 5.83% to lead declines on the KOSPI, while Samsung Biologics lost 2.16%.

** Among index heavyweights, chip and automakers fell, but online platform companies rose, while battery makers were mixed.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 279 shares advanced, while 616 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 114.8 billion won ($87.8 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,310.0 per dollar, down 0.40% from its previous close at 1,304.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 105.03.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 3.224%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 3.285%. ($1 = 1,307.0200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)



