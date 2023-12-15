The municipal government of Shanghai, China's second-most populous city, has extended the issuance of free vehicle licence plates to new energy vehicles in 2024, the government said on Friday.

The government would continue allowing individuals to apply for free licence plates for pure electric cars and plug-in hybrid cars to encourage sales of such vehicles, it said in a statement.

Shanghai has been implementing car ownership restrictions with licences sold for nearly 100,000 yuan ($14,065) for internal combustion engine vehicles as the city managers try to ease traffic congestion.

($1 = 7.1096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)



