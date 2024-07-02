Rain showers are expected in several parts of the country with easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that the Bicol Region, Quezon and Aurora may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the Easterlies.

Individuals living in these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides during the rainy conditions.

Eastern Visayas could also experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

On the other hand, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and Davao Occidental may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised that these weather conditions may also lead to possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

