President Marcos has signed a law granting a 25-year franchise to Leyte II Electric Cooperative Inc. (Leyeco II) to ensure power supply in parts of the province.

Republic Act 12017, signed on Aug. 9, allows Leyeco II to construct, install, establish, operate, own, manage and maintain a power distribution system that will serve the towns of Babatngon and Palo as well as the city of Tacloban.

The Presidential Communications Office said that Leyeco II has the lowest power rates in Eastern Visayas.

In 2022, the National Electrification Administration recognized Leyeco II as one of the most outstanding power cooperatives in 2022.

