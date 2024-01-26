A number of Filipino viewers may be familiar with Korean history, especially those who love watching sageuks (Korean historical dramas).

Like the Philippines' own history, many Filipinos would have knowledge about the court life of ancient Koreans, such as those from Joseon dynasty.

For those who want to relive their K-drama encounter with Korean history, the National Museum of Korea presents "Endless Landscape: Digitally Reimagined Korean Art" in Korean Cultural Center in Taguig.

Running until June 29 this year, the exhibit features four videos that reinterpret traditional Korean paintings depicting slices of life, landscapes and royal protocols during Joseon dynasty.

"This exhibition probably holds the distinction of being the first of commemorative events planned for 2024, celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of our diplomatic ties. Moreover, it brings to the forefront the National Museum of Korea, a beacon of cultural heritage and innovation housing over 430,000 artefacts and ranked fifth globally in terms of visitor numbers," said Ambassador of the Repulic of Korea to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa during the exhibit's recent opening.

"Yet this exhibition is more than just a showcase of artistic brilliance. It is a testament to the deep-rooted ties and enduring friendship between Korea and the Philippines. So it is fitting that we kick off our exhibition that encapsulates the essence of our shared history and cultural exchange," he added.

Immersing with history

With a run time of approximately 30 minutes, the interactive exhibit, produced by the National Museum of Korea and the Chuncheon National Museum, was created using new digital technologies.

Exhibit visitors are greeted with an expansive panorama, where each of the videos' breathtaking display renders its subjects alive with the profusion of light and bright colors projected on the wall.

The first video, 'Endless Mountains and Rivers: A Prosperous World Unfolds in Nature,' is based on "Endless Mountains and Rivers," a masterpiece by Yi Inmun (1745-after 1824), a royal court painter during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).

The second video, 'Royal Processions with the People,' is based on the official uigwe (royal protocols) records of the ceremonies of the Joseon royal court. It centers on the processions to Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon by King Jeongjo (r. 1776-1880), 22nd king of Joseon Dynasty.

The hit Korean drama "The Red Sleeve," starring Lee Junho and Lee Se-young, features the life of King Jeongjo.

'Pillars of Divinity, Chongseok Rocks' shows the view of Chongseok Rocks in Tongcheon, Gangwondo Province. The site is a renowned scenic attraction in the Geumgangsan Mountain area. This video is based on the painting "Scenic View of Chongseok Rocks" by painter and calligrapher Kim Gyujin (1868-1933).

The painting was commissioned by Emperor Sunjong, second ruler of the Korean Empire (1897-1910). It once decorated Heejeongdang Hall, his office at Changdeokgung Palace.

The two-panel painting 'Peonies in Bloom' was originally installed in a palace building during the Joseon Dynasty.

In Korea, peonies have long served as an object of admiration, a symbol of wealth and abundance, and an important motif for royal rites and architecture. The video interpretation immerses visitors into a garden of red and white peony blossoms in full bloom.

