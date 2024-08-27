Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino has welcomed the Department of Budget and Management's announcement of the P3.8-billion fund release to implement the government's free WiFi program nationwide.

Tolentino urged the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the implementing agency of the Free WiFi for All Program to immediately install 13,462 access point sites and expand the country's digital connectivity.

'Foremost, the beneficiaries of the expansion of internet connectivity, which has become a necessity, are our people in the remote areas because the free WiFi program prioritizes geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,' he said.

Tolentino said the Marcos administration's free WiFi program allows the poor to access apps like Messenger, Viber or free calls to make their lives easier and connect them with their loved ones and friends.

The Free WiFi for All Program, which DICT is initiating, aims to provide free and stable internet access in public areas.

Accordingly, the Free WiFi for All Program is mandated by Republic Act 10929, also known as the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

