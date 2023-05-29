Motor vehicle production in the Philippines continued to register the fastest growth rate compared to its ASEAN neighbors, posting a 59.6 percent increase in the first four months of the year.

Based on data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Automotive Federation (AAF), 38,434 motor vehicles were assembled in the Philippines from January to April, significantly higher than the 24,080 units in the same period last year.

Malaysia posted the second highest growth rate at 14.7 percent followed by Thailand at 4.6 percent.

On the other hand, Myanmar posted the largest decline at 96.2 percent. This was followed by Vietnam with a 31.1 percent contraction, while Indonesia also posted a 1.5 percent decline during the period.

A total of 1.42 million motor vehicles were assembled in the region from January to April, up 2.9 percent from 1.38 million units in the same period the previous year.

The Philippines also posted the highest growth rate in motor vehicle sales at 28.1 percent, selling a total of 127,927 units, higher than the 99,903 units sold in the same period a year ago.

The country was followed by Malaysia with a 10 percent growth. In contrast, Myanmmar posted the largest decline in motor vehicle sales at 83.5 percent.

Four other ASEAN countries also posted declines in motor vehicle sales in the period: Vietnam (30.2 percent), Thailand (6.1 percent) and Singapore (10.6 percent) and Indonesia (1.5 percent).

Motor vehicle sales in the ASEAN declined by 1.6 percent to 1.09 million units from January to April.

Data from the AAF also showed that the Philippines' motorcycle and scooter production jumped by 55.9 percent in the first four months to 454,446 units, the highest growth among ASEAN countries tracked by AAF.

This was followed by Indonesia with a 21.6 percent growth. Thailand also posted a 16.3 percent increase as well as Malaysia with an 8.4 percent rise in motorcycle and scooter production.

Motorcycles and scooters assembled within the ASEAN jumped by 22.9 percent to 3.73 million units.

The Philippines also registered a 9.7 percent increase in motorcycle and scooter sales, to 552,765 units from 504,010 units.

Indonesia posted the highest increase in motorcycle and scooter sales at 28 percent, to 2.18 million units.

Thailand and Malaysia also posted increases in motorcycle and scooter sales at 10.6 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

In contrast, Singapore saw an 8.2 percent decline in motorcycle and scooter sales.

Motorcycle and scooter sales in ASEAN increased by 20.2 percent to 3.576 million units from 2.98 units.

