Under the partnership, Panasonic Energy, a Panasonic Holdings Corp unit, would supply Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan and North America for Mazda's battery EVs scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the 2020s, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

