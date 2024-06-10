New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will undertake an official visit to the Philippines this week to enhance collaboration between the two countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday.

Peters, who also serves as the Foreign Affairs Minister of New Zealand, will meet with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, and exploring opportunities to deepen existing cooperation on defense, economy, renewable energy and people-to-people linkages.

The two foreign ministers will also tackle regional developments of mutual concern.

The DFA said Peters and Manalo are scheduled to hold a press conference and witness the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) of the Philippines and the New Zealand Trade Enterprise on Ease of Doing Business.

The department called the visit of Peters 'particularly significant' as the Philippines and New Zealand anticipate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in July 2026.

'It reaffirms the commitment of the Philippines and New Zealand to work closely together in advancing mutual interests and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,' the DFA said.

In April, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Malcañan Palace. In a joint statement, the two 'shared serious concern' over escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

In 2023, New Zealand ranked as the Philippines' 28th trading partner. It is also the country's 38th export destination and 24th import source.

More than 100,000 Filipinos reside in New Zealand.

