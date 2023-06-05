Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during peak hours, as the gateway handles 143 departure and 144 arrival flights daily.

The Media Affairs Division of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that for local air carriers, Cebu Pacific Airways operates 23 international destinations and 35 domestic flights while AirAsia Philippines operates 13 international flights each day at the NAIA Terminal 3.

In addition, 16 foreign airlines operate at the same terminal: All Nippon Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airlines, Emirates Air, United Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Jetstar Aisa/Japan, Scoot, Starlux Airlines, Jeju Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Thai Airways and Gulf Air.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval confirmed the increase in passengers coming through Terminal 3 and, in order to cope, it has maximized manpower and adjusted the number of open lanes as needed.

'We have likewise resumed posting updates on social media of our operations during weekends and holidays, for the guidance and convenience of the traveling public,' Sandoval said.

She also assured the public that BI is committed to providing seamless and efficient border management. 'There is a move by the Manila International Airport Authority to add immigration counters in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 to ease long lines of passengers, especially counters for overseas Filipino workers,' she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the MIAA have jointly submitted a proposal for the NAIA-solicited Public Private Partnership project to the National Economic and Development Authority Board for approval.

The project aims to enhance NAIA's capacity, improve passenger experience and ensure safe operations by requiring an interested private concessionaire to invest in modern air traffic control equipment, rehabilitate runways and taxiways and improve existing terminal facilities.

