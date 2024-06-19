The southwest monsoon will bring rains to the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

'Based on the latest data, we did not monitor any low-pressure area or typhoon inside and outside the Philippine area of responsibility. At least for this week, the chance of a cyclone is very nil,' PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said yesterday.

Western Visayas and Southern Luzon will continue experiencing rains brought by the monsoon, he noted.

'Because of the southwest monsoon, there is a big possibility of rains, particularly in Palawan, Western Visayas, including Panay Island and Guimaras,' he added.

Most areas nationwide will experience hot and humid weather and thunderstorms might occur, particularly in Calabarzon, Bataan, Zambales and Metro Manila.

The southwest monsoon is expected to intensify later this week, he said.

'There is a big chance of rains in the western section of Visayas and Mindanao, particularly Zamboanga Peninsula,' Badrina noted.

Meanwhile, farmlands and fisheries affected by El Niño will be rehabilitated this month as the Philippines takes advantage of the so-called 'neutral phase' or before the state weather bureau declares the start of La Niña.

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama, spokesperson of the government's El Niño task force, said the country is now in the El Niño southern oscillation neutral phase and based on the data of the weather bureau, there is 69 percent chance that the climate pattern would shift to La Niña by July, August or September.

The impact of the shift may be felt by October, November, December and the first half of 2025, he added.

'So, even if we are in the neutral phase and PAGASA has not declared the start of La Niña, it is still important for us to recover from El Niño,' Villarama said in a public briefing aired yesterday over state-run People's Television.

'We are now in the rehabilitation stage. The government needs to help our farmers whose farm lands were hit by the drought, the affected fisherfolk, so they can recover,' he added.

Villarama noted that President Marcos has been visiting El Niño-hit provinces to provide assistance to the affected sectors. Each validated beneficiary is given a financial aid worth P10,000 while each province receives at least P10 million.

