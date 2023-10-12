SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has started operating the second of four gas turbines at a natural gas-fired power plant in Thailand's Rayong province.

It started operating the unit on Oct 1 having started up the first unit in March, Mitsubishi said in a statement on Thursday.

The Rayong plant is owned and operated by Gulf PD Company Ltd, a joint venture project by Mitsui & Co. Ltd and Gulf Energy Development PCL, one of Thailand's largest independent power producers.

Rayong's remaining two units are scheduled for completion and operation "by fall 2024" Mitsubishi said.

There is also a four-turbine combined cycle (GTCC) thermal power generation plant in operation in Chonburi province which was completed in Oct. 2022.

Power generated from both plants is sold to Thailand's state-owned power company Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). (Reporting by Ashley Fang; editing by Jason Neely)



