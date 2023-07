Japan's Mazda Motor needs to overhaul its strategy in China where it is fighting to keep up with "severe" competition from domestic players, the automaker's chief executive said on Friday.

"The important thing is to turn the tide and introduce electric vehicles one by one," CEO Masahiro Moro told reporters during a roundtable. "We're not planning to scale back."

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Jason Neely)