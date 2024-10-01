East Zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. Inc. (Manila Water) said it is making headway in the construction of its P4-billion submarine transmission line project that is critical in servicing two million more customers in its jurisdiction by next year.

Manila Water said 'sizeable' progress has been observed in the ongoing construction of its East Bay Phase 2 (PH 2) Submarine Transmission Pipeline Project since it began last July 2023.

The project involves the laying of a vast submarine pipeline system to enhance water distribution in the region, according to the company.

The water utility firm said the two components of the project, Central Bay and West Bay have posted 24-percent and 44-percent completion rate, respectively.

The two components comprise the Submarine Transmission Lines that are essential components of the East Bay PH 2 Water Treatment Plant, Manila Water said.

The company said the Central Bay construction has already launched a 1,422-meter pipe section.

The Central Bay project costs P1.7 billion, has two subpackages and features a 13.3-kilometer, 1,200-millimeter-diameter steel pipeline crossing the central bay of Laguna Lake from Jalajala to Binangonan.

Meanwhile, the P2.3-billion West Bay Project, which is also composed of two subpackages, involves the installation of a 1,200-mm-diameter steel pipeline stretching 18.3 kilometers from the west bay of Laguna Lake in Binangonan to the onshore point in Taguig.

To complete the West Bay section, an additional one-km terrestrial pipeline of the same diameter will be installed, Manila Water said.

Meanwhile, the West Bay Project has been launching short stringers totaling to 8,802 meters, with 72 stringers (about 3,888 meters) already connected and submerged by concrete sinkers.

'With the East Bay Phase 2 Submarine Transmission Lines Project, Manila Water will be able to convey potable water from the East Bay Water Treatment Plant in Pakil, Laguna, to Taguig City through the installation of a 1,400 mm diameter inland pipeline and a 1,200 mm diameter submarine pipeline,' the company said.

Manila Water said the P7.84-billion East Bay PH 2 Water Treatment Plant is on track to deliver potable water to an estimated two million customers in Pasig, Pateros, Taguig and nearby towns by the third quarter of 2025.

'This water supply augmentation project is part of the company's Water Supply Master Plan that aims to ensure water security and supply reliability in the East Zone,' the firm said.

'With its completion, the project will also lessen our water supply dependence on Angat Dam,' the firm added.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

