Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a major cabinet reshuffle Tuesday, adding several new ministers and agreeing to share the finance portfolio with a trusted technocrat in a bid to shore up flagging support.

Anwar's popularity has been eroded in recent months by concerns over inflation and the falling value of the ringgit.

The prime minister has also helmed the finance ministry since taking office last year, but as part of the shake-up he named a second finance minister, Amir Hamzah, the former head of the country's biggest pension fund.

"I think that I have built a consensus that the finance ministry, other than being headed by me, must have a strong professional team to ensure we are on the right track, focus on the economy, and not be sidelined or deflected by political pressures," Anwar said.

The cabinet reshuffle -- the first since Anwar became prime minister in November 2022 -- increased the number of ministers to 31 from 28.

New ministers were assigned to the defence, foreign, health, higher education and commodities portfolios.

The revamp comes after a survey published in November by the independent Merdeka Center showed Anwar's approval rating had fallen to 50 percent from 68 percent a year ago due to growing concerns about the economy, prices and wages.

Anwar's party won the most seats in last year's general election but fell short of the outright majority needed to form a government.

That forced him into an alliance with former foes in the United Malays National Organisation to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority and approval from Malaysia's king to form a unity government.

The coalition has so far held together in a country that had seen three leadership turnovers in as many years after scandal-tainted Najib Razak was voted out as prime minister in 2018 over massive corruption at state fund 1MDB.

Oh Ei Sun of Pacific Research Center said the new ministers brought more experience to the cabinet.

"Hopefully people would have a higher regard for this cabinet because the previous cabinets there were a lot of new hands and frankly speaking that might not have performed exceedingly well," Oh told AFP.