TOKYO - Japan's government had record tax income in the last fiscal year for the fourth consecutive year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as the weak yen boosted corporate profits.

Government accounts showed Japan raised 72.1 trillion yen ($445.6 billion) in tax for the last fiscal year that ended in March.

Tax revenue was driven by record corporate profits, as well as buyout Japanese stock markets that pushed up income tax. Budding inflation also helped propel the revenue.

The government earlier estimated tax revenue for the last fiscal year at 69.6 trillion yen.

Overall net surplus amounted to 851.7 billion yen, ministry officials said.

Fiscal law stipulates that half the surplus money must be used to redeem debt, while the remaining half can be spent on economic measures.

($1 = 161.8100 yen)

