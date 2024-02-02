Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co Inc has agreed to buy a 30% stake in Ecowende C.V., which is developing an offshore wind farm in Netherlands, in its first direct participation in an offshore wind project abroad, it said in a statement on Friday.

Chubu Electric said it is buying the stake from Dutch utility Eneco for an undisclosed sum and is developing the project together with Shell. The project's planned capacity is 760 megawatts and it is to be launched in 2026.

After the deal, Shell will hold a 60% stake followed by Chubu with 30% stake and Eneco with the remaining 10% stake, according to Chubu's statement.

Japan's Mitsubishi owns an 80% stake in Eneco and Chubu controls the rest of the company. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



