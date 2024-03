A Japanese high court on Friday allowed Kansai Electric's Mihama No.3 nuclear reactor to continue operating, public broadcaster NHK said, upholding a lower court's decision rejecting an injunction against the operation of the 47-year-old reactor.

Nuclear power plays an integral part in Japan's energy supply despite the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, as Tokyo aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce dependence on imported oil and gas for energy security. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)