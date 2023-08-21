Tech powerhouse IBM believes the Philippines could deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) on disaster risk and response management given how frequent typhoons visit the country.

IBM Philippines president and country general manager Aileen Judan-Jiao expects generative AI to play a crucial role for multiple industries in the country.

Jiao explained that the use of generative AI could contribute to enhancing the efficiency and quality of operations in sectors where workers are required to do active services.

According to Jiao, generative AI could be deployed in disaster reporting to exempt responders from doing basic tasks.

She said support services like the production and dissemination of information materials could be designated to AI.

Likewise, she added generative AI could be linked to weather data from where it would source all of the details that need to be included.

It could also be connected to the digital outlets of local and national agencies where the information materials will be posted.

This way, Jiao said responders could be maximized in relief efforts given that they no longer have to busy themselves with office tasks.

Komunidad founder and CEO Felix Ayque said the startup uses IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite in supporting communities and enterprises to become resilient to weather extremities.

Ayque called on organizations to capitalize on AI platforms in mitigating the potential damage of climate change to their operations.

The Department of Finance (DOF) reported that the Philippines suffered P506.1 billion in losses due to climate hazards between 2010 and 2020.

During the period, the country lost at least P48.9 billion a year mostly to typhoons that destroyed crops and infrastructure.

However, there appears to be a resistance among Philippine firms to adopt generative AI in their operations.

In a study, the International Data Corp. ranked the Philippines as 12th among 14 economies in Asia and the Pacific in terms of progress in automation.

Generative AI like ChatGPT refers to programs that come up with images, texts and videos in an instant using a computer prompt and based on available data.

Globally, firms opposed to the use of generative AI warn that it is prone to abuse and inaccuracy, especially as governments have yet to set rules and regulations for it.

