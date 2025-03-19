G42 and NVIDIA have unveiled a pioneering hybrid weather forecasting system, marking a significant advancement in their AI-powered climate technology collaboration.

This development builds on the initial partnership between the two companies, which led to the establishment of the Earth-2 Climate Tech Lab in Abu Dhabi.

The custom generative model provides faster, more efficient, and cost-effective simulations, along with the ability to predict extreme climate events by studying and learning the unique characteristics of the region.

Inception, a G42 subsidiary, has developed a specialised version of CorrDiff to deliver high-resolution, 200-metre weather forecasts for Abu Dhabi and other urban areas. This unprecedented level of accuracy sets a new benchmark for precise weather modelling, enabling governments, industries, and communities to prepare for extreme weather events through early warnings and effective response measures.

Core42, G42’s digital infrastructure company, will host the platform and provide accelerated computing and inference services, utilising NVIDIA’s advanced technologies.

As part of this initiative, G42 conducted a comprehensive fog simulation over the UAE, significantly improving fog forecasting capabilities, which directly impacts productivity and safety across various sectors. The company has achieved notable advancements in speed and cost efficiency compared to traditional forecasting systems, enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and risk management.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Center of Meteorology, stated that this technology empowers decision-makers to make more effective choices, enhances climate adaptation, and improves forecasting accuracy by providing real-time, localised weather predictions. He emphasised the centre's commitment to adopting the latest AI-driven weather forecasting technologies, reinforcing its global leadership in climate resilience efforts.

Dr. Andrew Jackson, CEO of Inception, highlighted CorrDiff’s adaptability to local weather patterns, making it a valuable tool for improving forecasting accuracy in the UAE. He noted that the model can also be customised for other climate-challenged regions, with applications extending beyond weather forecasting to include aviation, urban mobility, energy grid optimisation, and environmental planning. The detailed insights provided by this system help reduce flight delays, enhance road safety, optimise renewable energy distribution, and support climate-resilient urban development.

Dion Harris, Senior Director of High-Performance Computing and AI Solutions at NVIDIA, noted that G42 is driving innovation by leveraging the Earth-2 platform to provide actionable weather intelligence in the most critical regions. He emphasised that AI-driven forecasting requires immense computational power, but advancements in AI and physics-based models now enable faster, more detailed, and adaptive weather predictions.

G42 is now considering expanding this technology beyond the UAE, focusing on climate-vulnerable regions in the Global South, such as Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, where precise forecasting can play a crucial role in disaster mitigation.