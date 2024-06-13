Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Thursday, tracking another record-breaking day on Wall Street, after data showed US inflation eased further in May, and despite the Federal Reserve lowering its projection for interest rate cuts this year.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.93 percent, or 166.29 points, to 18,104.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.62 points, to 3,083.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.10 percent, or 1.77 points, to 1,695.67.