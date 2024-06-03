Alphabet's Google said on Monday the completion of its data centre and cloud facilities expansion in Singapore meant it had invested $5 billion in its technical infrastructure in the Southeast Asian nation.

The company said its data centres in Singapore employ over 500 people and are used to power services such as Google Search and Maps.

Last week, Google said it would invest $2 billion in Malaysia to develop its first data centre in the country.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing yb John Mair)



