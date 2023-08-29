China's concerning economic situation should not be underestimated, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

"The economic situation is worrying ... Can one continue to invest in China with confidence? One should not underestimate what is happening in China, and measure the impact on growth in Europe," Le Maire said at a meeting of French employers' organisation Medef.

China's economy has been rocked by a property crisis, falling stock prices and disappointing growth. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, writing by GV De Clercq)