Foreign institutions cut holdings in Chinese onshore bonds for the third month in a row, official data showed on Monday, as the yuan sank against the dollar and China's long-term yields tumbled to record lows.

Foreign institutional holdings in China's interbank market bonds fell to 4.15 trillion yuan ($569.78 billion) at the end of November from 4.25 trillion yuan a month earlier, China's central bank said on Monday.

Foreign holdings have declined each month since hitting a record of 4.52 trillion in August, and now account for 2.7% of China's interbank bond market.

The official disclosure chimes with data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which recorded outflows in both China's bond and equity markets in November.

Portfolio flows last month to emerging markets including China were shaped by reactions to the U.S. election outcome, IIF said.

"The strengthening of the US dollar in the wake of Donald Trump's victory further contributed to this dynamic," IIF said ahead of the Chinese bond data.

China's onshore yuan has slumped 3.6% against the dollar since end-September, and registered its weakest official close in 13 months on Monday.

Meanwhile, China's 10-year and 30-year treasury yields hit record lows, widening the U.S. yield advantage to the biggest in 22 years.

Foreign institutions hold about 2.08 trillion yuan in Chinese treasuries, or 50.1% of their Chinese interbank bond exposure, the People's Bank of China said on Monday.

($1 = 7.2835 Chinese yuan renminbi)

