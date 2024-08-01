After the recent onslaught of monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Carina, Filipinos should expect better weather conditions in the next few days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

No low-pressure area or tropical cyclone will form or enter the Philippine area of responsibility until the weekend, PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon, bringing scattered rains over Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Isolated rains are forecast over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan.

The rest of the country may see isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate and heavy rains.

