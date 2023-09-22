People s Republic of China Consul General Zhang Zhen recently met with Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Cebu District Collector Ricardo Uy. Morales to discuss, among others, trade facilitation and enhancement of trade relations.

In a Facebook post, BOC-Cebu said the visit emphasizes the crucial role the Port of Cebu plays in facilitating the influx of parcels stemming from the expanding presence of Chinese e-commerce giants in the country such as Alibaba, Shopee, Shein, Zaful, and Lazada .

In particular, Morales assured that the Port of Cebu remains dedicated to providing efficient customs procedures and welcomes the unique challenges brought about by the growth of the e-commerce industry .

Zhen, on the other hand, expressed her appreciation for the BOC-Cebu s efforts in handling parcels from China-based e-commerce platforms, which are vital in connecting consumers and businesses between China and the Philippines.

Morales told Zhen that the Port of Cebu values its strong relationship with her office.

We recognize the importance of efficient customs processes and have streamlined our processes to ensure the timely clearance of these parcels. In the spirit of continued collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the Consulate General of the People s Republic of China in Cebu, he said.

Morales also said that as the Port of Cebu continues to adapt to the evolving landscape of international trade, it remains a reliable partner for customs clearance and a facilitator of robust commerce between China and the Philippines .

The Port of Cebu remains committed to nurturing diplomatic ties with international partners like the Consulate General of the People s Republic of China in Cebu, in fulfillment of its mandates and contributing to the growth of the local economy, he added.

