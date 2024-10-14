The EU's planned tariffs on Chinese-made EVs will lead to higher prices and deter buyers, Chinese EV giant BYD warned on Monday, adding the tariffs proposed for its vehicles were not a fair, but that it had also not challenged them.

"Europe's EV market needs more positive education ... trust is low. The problem is the high price, and that the European Union now charges tariffs," BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li told Reuters at the Paris car show.

"Who pays the bill? Consumers. So this makes people very concerned. It will stop poorer people from buying."

Asked about the tariff proposed for BYD's vehicles, Li said: "We disagree a lot on the calculations ... It's not a fair judgement. We did not challenge it. You don't accept it. What can you do?"

