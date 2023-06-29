China's cabinet on Thursday issued measures to further open up some free trade zones and ports on a pilot basis to align with international standards.

The trial will be spearheaded in the Hainan free trade port and qualified free trade zones in regions including Shanghai, Guangdong, Tianjin, Fujian and Beijing, according to the measures.

Among the measures are allowing free and timely transfer of funds related to foreign investments in those zones that are authentic and compliant, and the go-ahead for foreign financial institutions there to launch the same new services as their Chinese counterparts. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)



