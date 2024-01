China's state planner has issued new rules on strengthening the integration of new energy vehicles with the electric grid.

The notice, published on Thursday by China's National Development and Reform Commission, called for the creation of initial technical standards governing new energy vehicle integration into the grid by 2025. New energy vehicles will become an important part of the country's energy storage system by 2030, it said. (Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Kim Coghill)