China Development Bank had issued 491.5 billion yuan ($67.30 billion) of special Belt and Road loans as of the end of September, the Chinese policy bank said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as China will host its third Belt and Road Forum next week, which will have leaders from around the world attend the conference. ($1 = 7.3027 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)