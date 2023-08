China on Thursday announced higher additional deductions for individual income tax.

Special additional reductions from taxable income for children's education, caring for babies, and tending the elder have been hiked by 1,000 yuan ($137.17) per month, according to a State Council statement.

The adjusted deductions have been in effect since Jan. 1.

