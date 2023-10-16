Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is set to end the year with 700,000 more seats for its international flights as a result of its expansion not only of fleet, but also of routes.

Cebu Pacific, in its projection, believes that its global reach will broaden by 63 percent above its pre-pandemic level, as its decision to expand both fleet and routes are starting to pay off.

At present, Cebu Pacific offers flights to at least 25 international destinations, adding Da Nang to its network that goes as far as the Middle East.

To support its overseas growth, Cebu Pacific has accepted a total of 12 aircraft so far for the year. The airline is scheduled to receive seven more before the close of the year, as it braces its fleet for a resurgence in air travel from 2024 onward.

As Cebu Pacific expands abroad, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is resuming its domestic linkages outside of Manila. Specifically, PAL will restore its Cebu flights to Bicol and Mindanao in December to serve the holiday demand.

On Dec. 15, PAL will begin operating daily flights between Cebu and General Santos City, as well as between Cebu and Legazpi City.

On Dec. 16, PAL will launch its thrice a week services between Cebu and Ozamiz, offering the flight every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

PAL will use a De Havilland DHC-8-400, with a seating capacity of 86, in connecting Cebu with Bicol and Mindanao.

PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng expects travelers to swarm the new flights out of Cebu, especially during the Christmas rush.

Ng said passengers from Bicol and Mindanao can also use Cebu as their takeoff point to other destinations, whether here or abroad.

From Cebu, the flag carrier owned by taipan Lucio Tan, can reach tourist hotspots like Bacolod, Busuanga, Davao and Iloilo.

Further, PAL can fly internationally from Cebu, namely, Bangkok, Narita (Tokyo) and Incheon (Seoul).

