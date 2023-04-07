Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific will expand its domestic reach to a total of 35 routes with the addition of Laoag in Ilocos Norte by May.

Cebu Pacific yesterday said it would boost its Luzon network with the launch of flights from Manila to Laoag and vice versa, providing tourists with an alternative to the usual nine hours of land travel.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the budget carrier would start flying to Laoag by May 22, making the Ilocos Norte capital its 35th domestic route.

'Laoag plays a crucial role in preserving the country's rich history and culture, and Cebu Pacific is excited to finally be able to bring more Juans to this beautiful city. We hope that the launch of the Laoag route will encourage people to travel and experience the Ilocos Region,' Lao said.

Laoag serves as the jump off point for travelers who wanted to go to tourist hotspots such as Pagudpud and Paoay. Laoag itself features a variety of experiences such as sandboarding in La Paz Sand Dunes.

Lao said the Manila to Laoag flight only takes about an hour of travel compared to the minimum of nine hours when taken by bus.

For the year, the government plans to spend P2.49 billion for the upgrade of at least five airports, including Laoag International Airport, allowing Laoag to facilitate the entry of additional airlines in its gateway.

Cebu Pacific, for its part, is expected to further expand its flight frequency and route availability here and abroad to capture the growing demand for air travel.

For 2023, Cebu Pacific has allocated P42 billion for capital expenditures, mainly for the delivery of 10 Airbus aircraft. This capex guidance may change soon with the addition of five planes for its Cebu and Clark operations.

The Gokongwei-led airline seeks to bolster its fleet to achieve its goal of flying about 24 million passengers this year, breaching its previous high of 22.47 million in 2019. On the domestic end, Cebu Pacific is banking on the introduction of new routes like Laoag to reach this target.

Last year Cebu Pacific's operator Cebu Air Inc. managed to trim its net loss by 44 percent to P14 billion, from P24.9 billion in 2021. Cebu Air said it ended 2021 in the red due to the economic challenges that it faced, ranging from the spike in jet fuel prices to the peso's weakening against the dollar.

