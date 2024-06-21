The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P1 billion to ensure safe water supply and sanitation for lagging municipalities in the country.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has approved the issuance of a special allotment release order and its notice of cash allocation of P1 billion to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The funding will support the construction, expansion and upgrading of water, sanitation and hygiene projects identified through local participatory budgeting process.

It also aims to expedite the access to safe and resilient water supply and sanitation services in lagging municipalities in partnership with local civil society organizations.

The program will cover 75 municipal local government units nationwide belonging in the fourth to sixth income classes, as well as established LGU-managed water utility and project ready areas.

The latest fund is chargeable against the Local Government Support Fund-Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting under the 2024 national budget.

The DILG has already consolidated and endorsed the list of eligible and compliant projects to the DBM for fund release.

