The Bank of Japan will likely raise its growth forecast for core CPI for the 2023 fiscal year to around 2.5% from 1.8% at its policy-setting meeting this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple sources.

The central bank will likely revise its inflation projections for fiscal 2024 and 2025 by a small margin, the report also said. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)