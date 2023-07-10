The Grand Finals of the Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition 2023 were successfully held in Beijing, according to a recent report by Kankannews. With the theme "Empowering a Better Future with Digital Technology," the competition selected 12 projects out of over 600 worldwide entries to compete in the finals.

The projects encompassed various areas of global digital economic development, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, smart transportation, Internet of Things, in-vehicle XR, digital education, digital culture and tourism, and low-carbon environmental protection.

During the roadshow, the judges paid particular attention to a project titled “Education Big Data Infrastructure Technology”. The project's big data management platform facilitates the aggregation of data from over 150 sources and employs artificial intelligence for comprehensive analysis of the gathered information. It accomplishes real-time push notifications regarding anomalous data, thereby enabling early detection and prediction of student mental health issues as well as campus security concerns.

The project's internally developed data dictionary and governance robot have significantly enhanced data governance efficiency by 60% to 70% compared to industry peers, while maintaining accuracy levels that far exceed industry standards. The product's market potential is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions.

The Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition is a highly esteemed international event in the domestic digital economy field, which brings together cutting-edge technologies and provides a platform for product showcasing, industry connections, capital matchmaking, and commercialisation for global digital innovation entities.