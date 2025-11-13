Doha - Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council successfully concluded the two-day ‘Foresight Workshop: Shaping Qatar’s RDI Ecosystem in the Age of AI’. The workshop brought together key ecosystem stakeholders to explore how Qatar can strengthen its position as a regional hub for innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation-driven development.

Organised under the framework of Qatar’s National Development Strategy and Innovation Policy, the workshop aimed to build shared foresight on the future of innovation in AI in Qatar, identify opportunities and challenges across different future scenarios, and outline strategic interventions that will guide national policy, innovation, and research priorities.

Nejoud Al-Jehani, executive director at QRDI Council, emphasised: “This two-day workshop was the first of its kind that we have conducted and represented an important step to ensure alignment with Qatar’s AI ambitions through actionable strategies. By bringing together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders, we were able to identify the key enablers and opportunities that will drive innovation, strengthen our ecosystem, and position Qatar as a regional hub for responsible innovation in AI.”

Bassam Issa Al-Mannai, assistant secretary-general for the Centre for Future Foresight and National Visions at the National Planning Council, attended the workshop and stated: “Future foresight plays a vital role in shaping Qatar’s strategic direction in the age of artificial intelligence. By anticipating emerging opportunities and integrating foresight into national planning, we ensure that AI serves as a cornerstone for innovation, economic diversification, and the realisation of Qatar’s long-term development vision.”

Over 100 participants representing regulatory bodies, academic and research institutions, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Transport, and the National Cyber Security Agency, took part in the event. Technology providers, semi-government entities, and investment organisations also joined scenario-based discussions and interactive sessions led by experts. Participants engaged in discussions to explore how key drivers, such as AI talent mobility, governance models, compute infrastructure, and public confidence, could shape Qatar’s AI trajectory over the next decade.

The workshop started with opening keynotes by Dr Hessa Al Jaber, the former minister of information and communications technology in Qatar, and Eng. Omar Ali Al Ansari, secretary general of QRDI Council. The programme featured a high-level panel discussion titled “Where Can Qatar Lead in Innovation in AI?”, moderated by Hind A. Zaki, QRDI senior programme director, with participation fromSami Al Shammari, assistant undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT),Dr. Konstantinos Meichanetzidis, head of Scientific Product Development at Quantinuum, and Mohamed Benaichouche, senior solution engineering manager at Microsoft. The dialogue explored areas where Qatar could demonstrate leadership in AI research, data governance, and responsible innovation.

The workshop’s outcomes will feed directly into Qatar’s broader efforts under the Qatar National Vision 2030, supporting the country’s ambition to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, research, and advanced technologies. Through collaboration across government, academia, and industry, QRDI Council continues to advance strategic initiatives that position Qatar as a regional and global leader in innovation in AI, ensuring sustainable development and long-term competitiveness in the age of digital transformation.

