The judiciary will remain committed to safeguarding liberty, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said, stressing that a balance between individual rights and legitimate government interest creates a stable environment for economic growth.

Speaking during the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity (FLP)'s awarding rites on July 28, Gesmundo said he looks forward to the contributions of future legal practitioners to the country's development in 'widening the realization of rights and strengthening their protection.'

'By striking a consistent balance between individual rights and freedoms and legitimate government interests, we create a stable environment for economic growth. And when we nurture sustainable and inclusive growth, we widen the realization of rights and strengthen their protection,' he said.

The FLP, founded by former chief justice Artemio Panganiban, awarded 21 law students with scholarships and five with a fellowship to take up postgraduate studies in Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Management, Economics and Business Law. It also honored five winners of its dissertation writing contest.

Gesmundo assured the public of the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary's steadfast commitment to nurture sustainable and inclusive growth.

The FLP's Legal Scholarship Program is a highly competitive and merit-based scholarship opportunity for law students in their junior and senior year who are chosen based on academic achievements.

Twenty-one scholars each received P100,000 for tuition, P20,000 for books and P80,000 for monthly stipends.

They are Betlee-kyle Barraquias from Ateneo de Manila University; Gerifel Cerillo of Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU); Joanna Rizza David of Bulacan State University (BulSU); Susanna Ruth Gruyal from the University of the Philippines; Mia Jasmin Laza from Saint Louis University; Alma Angela Patricio from the University of Santo Tomas (UST); Aimiel Marian Reyes, ADMU; Allan Cairo Reyes, UP; Marisse Shaine Salazar from De La Salle University; Azalea Coleen Salcedo of Jose Rizal University; Shergina Grace Alicando from the University of Cebu; Laine Marie Bringuelo, DLSU; Frances Mickaella Noreen Chavez, UST; Ian Christian Cosido, UCebu; Almira Bianca de Guzman, DLSU; Patrizia Anne Garcia from De La Salle Lipa (DLSLipa); Shandrei Allen Guevarra, DLSU; Blessie Ngeteg from the University of the Cordilleras; Maria Lovelyn Joyce Quebrar, UP; Dana Mae Tadea from Far Eastern University and Kyle Christian Tutor, UP.

They were chosen by the board of judges chaired by Gesmundo and composed of former education secretary Edilberto de Jesus, Evelyn Doris Abao of the Tan Yan Kee Foundation, law dean Soledad Deriquito-Mawis and FLP corporate secretary Joel Gregorio.

Meanwhile, the dissertation contest for junior and senior law students and those pursuing postgraduate degrees in law and business was won by Clarisse Mae Zaplan, ADMU, first prize (P320,000); Patrizia Anne Garcia, DLSLipa, second prize (P220,000) and Anton Gabriel Leron from UP, and ADMU's Michelle Anne Mendoza and Erielle Robyn Ongchan sharing third prize (P120,000 each).

The winners were chosen by the board of judges chaired by SC Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, with Ayala Corp. general counsel Solomon Hermosura, dean Anna Maria Abad and FLP's Gregorio as members.

Meanwhile, chosen fellows for postgraduate studies in Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Management, Economics and Business Law (or the Esmel Fellowships) are Ma. Andrea Ali, UP; Mark Anthony Angeles, UP; Dave Angelo Calutan from the Asian Institute of Management; Margaret Stefanie Arielle Gecana, UP and Hannah Jara, AIM. They were awarded a fellowship amounting to a maximum of P450,000 each.

The recipients were chosen by the board of judges chaired by former BSP governor Amando Tetangco Jr.

