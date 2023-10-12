Filipinos believed that their quality of life improved over the past 12 months, latest poll from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said.

Based on the survey released on Wednesday, it was found that 33% of Filipinos reported an improvement in their quality of life, while 22% said it had gone worse.

SWS termed 'gainers' as individuals who said that they had improved quality of life and 'losers ' as individuals who said their lives got worse.

Metro Manila rose from 'high' to a 'very high' rating with a net score of +18.

Balance Luzon got a score of +13, higher than the March 2023 survey.

The score in Visayas climbed from -14 to +10 where its rating came from 'mediocre' to 'very high.'

Although down by four points, the 'high' rating was retained in Mindanao with a score of +6 from +2.

Meanwhile, 45% of Filipinos believed that their lives did not change compared to last year.

The net gainer score is posted as +11 due to subtracting the percentage of losers from gainers.

This is higher than the March 2023 survey, however, this is still lower than during the pre-pandemic score, according to the SWS.

'The Net Gainer score was generally negative until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers until the drastic deterioration beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. It has since trended back upwards but has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels,' the SWS said.

In the survey, 1,500 adults aged 18 years old and above were interviewed face-to-face across the nation.

The distribution included 600 participants from Balance Luzon and 300 from each of the regions: Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The poll had a sampling error margin of ±2.5 percent for national figures, ±4.0 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±5.7 percent for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao, respectively.

The survey was conducted from June 28 to July 1, 2023.

