The government has made adjustments to the national budget by about P261 billion, mainly for unprogrammed appropriations, to reach a record-high P5.53 trillion for this year, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Of the P5.53 trillion, nearly 96 percent has been released or about P5.294 trillion as of October. The entire P261 billion additional budget went to unprogrammed appropriations.

Unprogrammed appropriations provide standby authority to incur additional agency obligations for priority programs or projects when revenue collection exceeds targets, and when additional grants or foreign funds are generated.

Last year, the DBM started adjusting the national budget in September with an initial P220.18 billion extra resources. By the end of 2022, total adjustments were reduced to P218.46 billion.

As of now, the 2023 adjusted program is 20 percent higher than last year's level.

Data showed that of the unprogrammed appropriations, the biggest chunk at P196.23 billion went to support foreign assisted projects of the departments of Agrarian Reform, Agriculture, Finance, Health, Labor and Employment, Public Works and Highways, Trade and Industry, Transportation and Social Welfare and Development, as well as the Philippine Competition Commission.

Some P22.28 billion was meant for priority infrastructure programs for roads, bridges, multipurpose buildings, flood control and water systems of the DPWH.

Another P17.84 billion was earmarked for infrastructure projects and social programs of the DA and DSWD. Another P13.19 billion was allotted to the National Food Authority and P4 billion for the allowances of healthcare workers.

Some P2.86 billion and P2.14 billion were also given to the DPWH as a government counterpart for their projects and right of way and subsidy support, respectively. The remaining P1.3 billion was allotted to the DOTr for the provision for payment of arrears.

Further, data showed that the DBM released P3.5 trillion under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA). This is 95.5 percent of the total P3.66 trillion financing.

Under the 2023 GAA, additional releases were made to departments in October as it rose to 97.7 percent or P3.07 trillion of the P3.14 trillion for departments.

In terms of special purpose funds, releases increased to 82.5 percent or P426.2 billion out of the P516.55 billion.

On the other hand, releases for automatic appropriations also went up and reached 91.8 percent or P1.47 trillion of the P1.61 trillion aggregate funding.

In October, additional release was made for interest payments in September as it increased to 79 percent at P460.12 billion out of the P582.32 billion earmarked for the specific item.

Funds released for net lending also jumped to 61.5 percent or P17.65 billion out of the P28.7 billion budget.

The DBM also issued an additional P1.15 billion to cover the benefits of new hires on top of the entire P64.2 billion in retirement and life insurance premiums of state workers which was already fully released in January.

Earlier this year, the DBM has fully released allocation for the national tax allotment (P820.27 billion), block grants (P64.76 billion), special account in the general fund (P32.17 billion, pensions of former presidents or their widows (P480,000) and tax expenditure fund (P14.5 billion).

