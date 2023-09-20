Around half of Filipino families considered themselves poor during the second quarter of 2023, according to a survey conducted by OCTA Research.

The poll, carried out from July 22 to 26, found that 50% of Filipino families, or around 13.2 million households, rated themselves as poor. The figure marked an increase from the estimated 11.3 million families, or 43%, recorded in March.

'This is an additional 1.9 million Filipino families who now consider themselves poor or 'new poor,'' OCTA Research said.

Only 9% said they were not poor, while 41% could not say if they were poor.

The polling firm attributed the increase in the number of self-rated poor families to significant increases in Visayas and Mindanao. Self-rated poverty rose to 57% from 37% in Visayas, and to 59% from 45% in Mindanao.

Sixty percent of Filipino adults believed that their state of poverty remained the same compared to the previous quarter.

Among those who rated themselves poor, the median amount they believe they need for home expenses to no longer be considered poor is P20,000 per month.

Food poverty

The OCTA Research survey also found that 11.3 million households, or 43%, described themselves as food-poor in the second quarter of 2023.

Mindanao had the highest percentage of Filipinos who considered their families food-poor at 54%, followed by Visayas at 44%, Balance Luzon at 42% and Metro Manila at 23%.

'Among those who consider their families food poor, the median amount that they need for food expenses in order not to be called food poor anymore is 10,000 pesos per month,' OCTA said.

Around 3.9 million families experienced hunger in the second quarter of the year, the survey also showed. Broken down, 84% reported experiencing hunger only once or a few times, while 16% went hungry often or always.

Hunger was highest in Visayas at 19%, followed by Mindanao at 15%, and Balance Luzon and Metro Manila at 14%.

The poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults. The survey had a ±3% margin of error.

