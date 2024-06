U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday will announce housing funding as part of a Biden administration push to lower housing costs, the Treasury department said in a statement.

The new program administered by Community Development Financial Institutions Fund will provide additional $100 million over next 3 years to support the financing of affordable housing, the statement said.

