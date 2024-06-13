U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said the U.S. employment picture increasingly resembles the job market that existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and slowing wage growth is not a threat to add to inflation.

"The labor market has become a little less hot, a little bit more normal. The number of job openings has decline some. We've had a burst in labor force participation," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC. "And so the labor market now is resembling what it looked like pre-pandemic. Wages are increasing but at a slower rate. And so that doesn't really look like it's a threat to inflation."

