An American destroyer on Saturday shot down more than a dozen drones in the Red Sea launched from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the US military said, as the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict spreads to global shipping lanes.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY... operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The aerial vehicles were "assessed to be one-way attack drones and were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries," according to the statement.

The operation took place as Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin headed to the Middle East, where he would meet with Bahrain on "US efforts to convene multilateral coalitions to respond to aggression at sea that threatens shipping and the global economy," a Department of Defense statement said.

In Israel, Austin would highlight America's steadfast support of its ally but also "discuss steps Israel is taking to mitigate civilian harm."

He is to meet with Israeli military leaders on "the next steps in the conflict after an eventual cessation of high-intensity ground operations and airstrikes," a senior defense official was quoted as saying.

Austin also is scheduled to visit Qatar, a key mediator in negotiations with Hamas.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched a series of drone and missile strikes targeting vessels near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait at the southern tip of the Red Sea, saying they are pressuring Israel over its devastating war with Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants poured over the border into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures. Around 240 people were kidnapped in the attacks.

Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive that the Hamas-run territory's health ministry says has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

The Huthi rebels have threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine are allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Four major shipping firms have said they are suspending passage through the Bab al-Mandab strait, through which 40 percent of the world's international trade flows.