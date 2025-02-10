U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose 25% tariffs on some metals imports into the U.S. would lead to more steel trade volumes being diverted to Europe, the president of the German Steel Association said on Monday.

The measures would "lead to further volume diversions to Europe, which will further increase the already existing import pressure due to overcapacity from China and many other countries," said Olaf Reinecke, who is also the CEO of Salzgitter.

