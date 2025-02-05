The U.S. is discussing whether to add Chinese ecommerce retailers Shein and Temu to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) 'forced labor' list, Semafor reported on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has not made a final decision on the matter and could ultimately decide not to list either, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

The move comes after China imposed targeted tariffs on U.S. imports and put several companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google, on notice for possible sanctions, in a measured response to U.S. President Donald Trump's levies, which came into effect on Tuesday.

DHS, Temu, which is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings, and Singapore-headquartered Shein, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)