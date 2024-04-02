Tesla missed estimates for first-quarter deliveries on Tuesday, as it battled competition from upstarts and established players in major markets, while facing a softness in demand for its aging line-up of electric cars.

The electric-vehicle maker handed over about 386,810 vehicles in the three months to March 31, down 20.2% from the prior quarter and 8.5% lower from a year ago.

Wall Street on average had expected Tesla to deliver 454,200 vehicles, according to 18 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

