Microsoft will call for U.S. President Donald Trump's team to ease the limits on chips that can be used in data centers for training AI models so they no longer apply to a group of U.S. allies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The proposal, mentioning allies including India, Switzerland and Israel, will be released in a Microsoft blog post, scheduled to be released on Thursday, the report said.

China is using proposed export restrictions to argue to other countries that it would be a better long-term partner for AI infrastructure than the U.S., WSJ quoted Microsoft President Brad Smith as saying in an interview.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)